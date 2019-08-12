Burford alleges manipulation of shares ahead of Muddy Waters attack

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - London-listed fund Burford Capital has said it has identified evidence consistent with illegal market manipulation of its shares.

Burford said an investigation by the fund and an expert in market manipulation found trading activity in its shares on August 6 and August 7 was generally consistent with "material illegal activity".

The fund noted that August 6 was the day short-seller Muddy Waters tweeted about a forthcoming short attack, and the following day was when it released a report criticising Burford's accounts and management.

Muddy Waters was not immediately available for comment.