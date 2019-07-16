Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Burberry shines as European shares edge higher



* Burberry tops STOXX 600 after strong Q1

* Italy underperforms on Fiat Chrysler's slide

By Susan Mathew and Amy Caren Daniel

July 16 (Reuters) - European stock markets crept higher onTuesday as investors awaited the first flood of second quarterearnings releases, with London's FTSE 100 .FTSE boosted by afirst-quarter pickup in sales for BurberryBRBY.L . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H110

Shares in the British luxury brand surged 8.5%, putting iton course for its best day in 7 years, as investors cheered thefirst signs of results for new designs by creative chiefRiccardo Tisci, part of a broader brand reboot. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H110

Italian shares .FTMIB dipped 0.2% as Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI slid 3.7% after Goldman Sachs recommended selling thecarmaker, while Germany's DAX was propped up by a ruling forchemicals firm Bayer cutting damages it must pay in a U.S. courtcase. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H0OH

That left the pan-European stocks benchmark .STOXX up just0.08% by 0805 GMT, with eyes moving to UK jobs and wages data,Italy's June inflation and Germany's ZEW business sentimentindex for July.

Software and technology company SAP SAPG.DE , semiconductorplayer ASMLASML.AS and drugmaker NovartisNOVN.S are allamong those due to report results this week as thesecond-quarter reporting season accelerates.

"Markets are in a wait-and-see mode, we are in the earningsseason now," said Amrit Panesar, senior trader at AccendoMarkets, in London.

"We had a really good start to this year, the market is nowa lot more buoyant on results and earnings which could determinewhere the markets are going to head to next."

In the United States, lender Citigroup postedbetter-than-expected results on Monday but reported a decline innet interest margin, underlining the risks for financial firmsas central banks ease policy to head off the risk of recession.

JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N and Wells FargoWFC.N will all report earnings on Tuesday.

"If Goldman and JPM have good results you could see it havean impact in the sector in Europe, especially in UK stocks suchas Barclays, UBS and Llyods," said Accendo's Panesar.

Investors will be watching for U.S. June retail sales data,expected to have risen 0.1%, later in the day to gauge theextent of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month.

European stocks have rebounded from their worst falls inmore than two years in May, driven by expectations that majorcentral banks will further loosen monetary policy to boostgrowth and offset the impact of a protracted trade war.

Denting optimism around progress in U.S.-China trade talks,U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington could pile on morepressure on China, pointing to slowing economic growth in Chinaas evidence that U.S. tariffs were having "a major effect". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G06Vurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219016 Trade-sensitive auto .SXAP and tech .SX8P stocks bothdipped.