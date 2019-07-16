Burberry nudges FTSE 100 higher; profit alert hits A.G.Barr

Shutterstock photo





* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 about flat

* Investors await U.S. retail sales data

* A.G.Barr tanks after profit warning

July 16 (Reuters) - London's main stock market index inchedhigher on Tuesday, helped by gains in healthcare shares andBurberry, which surged after its first-quarter update showed newdesigns from creative chief Riccardo Tisci were boosting sales.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.1% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was roughly flat by 0711 GMT as investors awaited U.S.retail sales data and more corporate earnings reports to assessthe health of the world's largest economy.

Luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L rose 6.5% to a near one-yearhigh after it posted a stronger-than-expected rise infirst-quarter comparable store sales and affirmed its annualforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0014FU

A.G.BarrBAG.L tumbled more than 23% on the mid-cap indexafter a challenging start to the year led the Irn-Bru maker towarn that its annual profit would sink 20% compared with lastyear. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H1FQ (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

