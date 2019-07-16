Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Burberry leads FTSE 100 higher, mid-caps glide over sterling slip



* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

* Burberry near one-year high after upbeat first-quarterupdate

* Pound sinks as Brexit worries mount

* Airlines up as 737 MAX delays expected to easeover-capacity

* A.G.Barr tanks after profit warning (Adds news items, analyst comment, graphic, updates to closingprices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 16 (Reuters) - London's main index rose on Tuesday asBurberry scaled an 11-month high after its first-quarter updateshowed new designs boosted sales, and a weaker sterling aidedexporter stocks, while mid-caps rose in a rare break from thedomestic currency.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.6%, its best day in nearly 2weeks, outperforming the broader European markets.

Gains in easyJet EZJ.L and Aston Martin AML.L helped thedomestically-focused FTSE 250 .FTMC advance 0.4%, despite ahit to the local currency from mounting Brexit jitters.

Luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L jumped more than 15% on itsbest day ever, after it posted a stronger-than-expected rise infirst-quarter comparable-store sales and affirmed its annualforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0014FU

"The big question facing Burberry has been to what extentthe Chinese consumer is reining in their luxury buying ... Notso much, it seems," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said, as thecompany's revenue growth in China and across Asia improved.

Airline stocks climbed after RyanairRYA.L said deliveriesof Boeing'sBA.N 737 MAX planes may be delayed further,raising the prospects of easing over-capacity in the Europeanmarket. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H1F0

"It's just that reduced capacity is what is required for theindustry - improved pricing environment which should besupportive of margins," Wilson said.

Shares in Europe's largest budget carrier, which cut itsforecast for growth in traveller numbers next summer, andBritish Airways owner IAG ICAG.L gained 2.6% each.

EasyJetEZJ added 5.4% and was the biggest boost to theFTSE 250. Luxury automaker Aston Martin AML.L advanced 7.6%after a rating upgrade from Jefferies and a bullish view fromGoldman Sachs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H15F

The mid-cap index has broken ranks with sterling, defyingits positive correlation with the UK's domestic currency. Theindex is up 12.3% this year while the pound has slipped 2.7%.

The currency slumped on Tuesday to a 27-month low againstthe U.S. dollar amid increasing concerns of a chaotic, no-dealBrexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H1Z4

Tour operator Thomas Cook, whose shares lost more than halftheir value last week, surged 11%. Wilson cited this tospeculation that its proposed rescue deal with Fosun Tourism1992.HK , which would significantly dilute the stakes of othershareholders, may not go through.

Mid-cap A.G.BarrBAG.L lost more than a quarter of itsvalue on its worst day ever, after the Irn-Bru maker warned thatits annual profit would sink 20% compared with last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H1FQ

Fellow soft-drink makers Fevertree FEVR.L , BritvicBVIC.L and Nichols NICL.L fell between 1.3% and 3.6%.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Sterling vs FTSE 250 https://tmsnrt.rs/2k1K18R ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Josephine Masonin London, additional reporting by Muvija M and YadarisaShabong; editing by Arun Koyyur and Ed Osmond) (( Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging: shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

