UPDATE 2-Burberry bounce helps to push European stocks to 1-week high



* Burberry has strongest day since October 2012

* Paris-listed stocks outperform as luxury stock rise

* Britain's FTSE rises as pound hit by Brexit woes (Updates to close)

July 16 (Reuters) - British fashion brand Burberry's sharesjumped on Tuesday, lifting other luxury goods makers, whileupbeat earnings from big Wall Street banks spurred gains for theregion's lenders, driving major European markets to theirhighest closing levels in a week.

Burberry's shares BRBY.L surged 14.4%, their biggestone-day gain in 7 years, as quarterly results showed demand fornew designs by creative chief Riccardo Tisci pickingup. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H110

Upscale retailers in Europe, including Hermes HRMS.PA ,Louis Vuitton owner LVMH LVMH.PA and Gucci parent KeringPRTP.PA , rose between 0.4% and 2%, helping France's CAC 40index .FCHI outperform its European peers with a 0.65% gain.

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.6%, as a weaker poundboosted London-listed multinationals. GBP/

The euro was also dented after data pointed to adeterioration in confidence among German investors, helpingexporters on the pan-European STOXX index .STOXX , which rose0.35% at 389.10, its highest closing level since July 8.

"It is ultimately a story on the dollar strength andEuropean currency's weakness," said Joshua Mahony, senior marketanalyst at IG.

The second-quarter earnings season gets going in Europe thisweek, with major companies such as SAP SAPG.DE , ASMLASML.AS and NovartisNOVN.S set to report results over the next twodays.

That will be a test for the recovery in stock markets sinceMay on the back of expectations that an easing of central bankmonetary policy globally would prop up consumer demand and averta recession.

Companies listed on the STOXX 600 index are expected toreport earnings growth of 0.2% in the quarter, among the weakestin years and down from 0.8% estimated a week ago, according todata from I/B/E/S Refinitiv. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H4EX

"The question is how high market expectations are going into an earnings season that is expected to provide anotherbatch of largely flat or negative earnings figures," IG's Mahonysaid.

"Business confidence is low, and global growth has taken ahit, so the forward looking outlook will be critical fortraders."

Shares of European banks .SX7P rose 0.7% after major U.S.lenders J.P. Morgan JPM.N , Goldman SachsGS.N and WellsFargo WFC.N reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0LW

Ryanair'sRYA.I shares gained 2.2% and its European rivalsjumped after the world's biggest budget airline halved itsgrowth plans for next year due to delays in deliveries ofBoeing's BA.N grounded 737 MAX jet. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H1H3

Lufthansa LHAG.DE , British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L andAir FranceAIRF.PA all gained about 3% as the news eased fearsthat a surge in new capacity for the Irish carrier would putpressure on ticket prices.

Norway'sYaraYAR.OL , among the world's largest fertilisermakers, rose 4.2% after its quarterly earnings beat estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24G3LU