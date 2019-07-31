Quantcast

Bunge reports quarterly profit on gain, South America strength

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 31 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd swung to a profit in the second quarter from a loss in the same period a year ago, helped by an unrealized gain from its stake in plant-based burger venture Beyond Meat and improved results at its South American operations.

The U.S. agricultural sector has been hit by tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing, leading to a drop in commodities exports from the United States.

Historic floods across the U.S. farm belt resulted in processing-plant downtime, rail and barge shipping delays and other supply uncertainty across the sector in the second quarter.

Net income available to the shareholders was $205 million, or $1.43 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $10.10 billion from $12.15 billion.





This article appears in: Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , Commodities , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: BG ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar