Bunge reports quarterly profit on gain, South America strength

Shutterstock photo





July 31 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd swung to a profit in the second quarter from a loss in the same period a year ago, helped by an unrealized gain from its stake in plant-based burger venture Beyond Meat and improved results at its South American operations.

The U.S. agricultural sector has been hit by tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing, leading to a drop in commodities exports from the United States.

Historic floods across the U.S. farm belt resulted in processing-plant downtime, rail and barge shipping delays and other supply uncertainty across the sector in the second quarter.

Net income available to the shareholders was $205 million, or $1.43 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $10.10 billion from $12.15 billion.