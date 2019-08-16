Quantcast

Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Bunge Limited ( BG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.82, the dividend yield is 3.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BG was $53.82, representing a -25.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.35 and a 13.88% increase over the 52 week low of $47.26.

BG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ). BG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports BG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 33.09%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The following ETF(s) have BG as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG )
  • iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF ( EWO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 9.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BG at 4.24%.

