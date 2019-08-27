Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.33, changing hands as high as $90.55 per share. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XLV's low point in its 52 week range is $80.61 per share, with $96.06 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $90.35.
