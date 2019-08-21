Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.34, changing hands as high as $25.41 per share. Weyerhaeuser Co shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WY's low point in its 52 week range is $20.52 per share, with $35.46 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.28.
