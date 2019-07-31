Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (Symbol: WRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.11, changing hands as high as $28.19 per share. Weingarten Realty Investors shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WRI's low point in its 52 week range is $23.80 per share, with $32.02 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.11.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »