Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WMK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.18, changing hands as high as $42.54 per share. Weis Markets, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WMK's low point in its 52 week range is $35.2601 per share, with $53.30 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.38.
