Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WGO

In trading on Monday, shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.19, changing hands as high as $32.30 per share. Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WGO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.77 per share, with $42.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.30.
