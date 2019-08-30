Quantcast

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WERN

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Friday, shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.41, changing hands as high as $32.57 per share. Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Werner Enterprises, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $27.27 per share, with $40.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.44.

