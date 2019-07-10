Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WDFC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $169.60, changing hands as high as $179.00 per share. WD-40 Co shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WDFC's low point in its 52 week range is $145.50 per share, with $187.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $177.85.
