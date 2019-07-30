Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WAB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.34, changing hands as high as $76.38 per share. Wabtec Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WAB's low point in its 52 week range is $61.95 per share, with $115.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.32.
