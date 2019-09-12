Quantcast

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - W

By BNK Invest

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $132.25, changing hands as high as $134.57 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Wayfair Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, W's low point in its 52 week range is $76.60 per share, with $173.7175 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $132.53.

