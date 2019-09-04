Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VXUS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.05, changing hands as high as $51.11 per share. Vanguard Total International Stock shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.59 per share, with $54.83 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $51.09.
