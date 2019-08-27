Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $150.57, changing hands as high as $151.07 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VB's low point in its 52 week range is $123.80 per share, with $166.03 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $150.28.
