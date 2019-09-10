Quantcast

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VAL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valaris plc (Symbol: VAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.68, changing hands as high as $7.04 per share. Valaris plc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Valaris plc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VAL's low point in its 52 week range is $3.58 per share, with $38.04 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $6.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Energy
Referenced Symbols: VAL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?