Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VAL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valaris plc (Symbol: VAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.68, changing hands as high as $7.04 per share. Valaris plc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VAL's low point in its 52 week range is $3.58 per share, with $38.04 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $6.68.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »