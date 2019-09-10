Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UNVR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.07, changing hands as high as $21.62 per share. Univar Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UNVR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.33 per share, with $31.23 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.64.
