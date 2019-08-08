Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UBSI

In trading on Thursday, shares of United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.96, changing hands as high as $36.33 per share. United Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.16 per share, with $39.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.24.
