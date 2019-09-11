Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TXT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.35, changing hands as high as $50.46 per share. Textron Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TXT's low point in its 52 week range is $42.30 per share, with $72.87 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.32.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »