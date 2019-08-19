Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRTX

In trading on Monday, shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.60, changing hands as high as $19.61 per share. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.81 per share, with $20.74 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.63.
