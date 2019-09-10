Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TIF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.95, changing hands as high as $93.84 per share. Tiffany & Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TIF's low point in its 52 week range is $73.04 per share, with $130.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $93.79.
