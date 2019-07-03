Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - THS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.29, changing hands as high as $56.29 per share. TreeHouse Foods Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, THS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.18 per share, with $67.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $56.20.
