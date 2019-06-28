Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TGP

In trading on Friday, shares of Teekay LNG Partners LP (Symbol: TGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.07, changing hands as high as $14.09 per share. Teekay LNG Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TGP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.74 per share, with $17.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.06.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »