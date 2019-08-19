Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TAL

In trading on Monday, shares of TAL Education Group (Symbol: TAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.02, changing hands as high as $33.93 per share. TAL Education Group shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TAL's low point in its 52 week range is $21.08 per share, with $39.66 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.86.
