Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SXT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.20, changing hands as high as $67.28 per share. Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SXT's low point in its 52 week range is $51.93 per share, with $78.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $67.08.
