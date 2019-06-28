Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $189.53, changing hands as high as $200.59 per share. Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STZ's low point in its 52 week range is $150.37 per share, with $228.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $197.70.
