Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SRCE

In trading on Friday, shares of 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.50, changing hands as high as $45.51 per share. 1st Source Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SRCE's low point in its 52 week range is $38.44 per share, with $57.96 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.33.
