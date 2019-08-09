Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SONO

In trading on Friday, shares of Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.21, changing hands as high as $11.38 per share. Sonos Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SONO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SONO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.23 per share, with $22.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.04.
