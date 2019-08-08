Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.75, changing hands as high as $36.12 per share. Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SNV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.93 per share, with $51.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.21.
