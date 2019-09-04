Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNDR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.00, changing hands as high as $20.66 per share. Schneider National Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SNDR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.5899 per share, with $27.895 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.71.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »