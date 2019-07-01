Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMTC

In trading on Monday, shares of Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.81, changing hands as high as $50.90 per share. Semtech Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SMTC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.5417 per share, with $60.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.67.
