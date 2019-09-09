Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMP

In trading on Monday, shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.92, changing hands as high as $48.27 per share. Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SMP's low point in its 52 week range is $42.03 per share, with $56.54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.06.
