Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.01, changing hands as high as $10.18 per share. SLM Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLM's low point in its 52 week range is $7.945 per share, with $12.09 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.13.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »