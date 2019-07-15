Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SHG

In trading on Monday, shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (Symbol: SHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.01, changing hands as high as $38.04 per share. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHG's low point in its 52 week range is $34.02 per share, with $41.79 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.01.
