Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.37, changing hands as high as $16.41 per share. Steelcase, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Steelcase, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SCS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.96 per share, with $19.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.36.

