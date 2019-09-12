Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHW

In trading on Thursday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.90, changing hands as high as $43.15 per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHW's low point in its 52 week range is $35.85 per share, with $52.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.08.
