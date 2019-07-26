Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SBCF

In trading on Friday, shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.76, changing hands as high as $27.10 per share. Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SBCF's low point in its 52 week range is $21.81 per share, with $32.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.87.
