Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SAVE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.84, changing hands as high as $53.86 per share. Spirit Airlines Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SAVE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.26 per share, with $65.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.66.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »