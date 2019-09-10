Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RPAI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (Symbol: RPAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.04, changing hands as high as $12.09 per share. Retail Properties of America Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RPAI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.575 per share, with $13.33 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.09.
