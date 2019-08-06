Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rogers Corp. (Symbol: ROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $142.67, changing hands as high as $143.66 per share. Rogers Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ROG's low point in its 52 week range is $89.21 per share, with $206.43 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $141.11.
