Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RNST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.69, changing hands as high as $34.88 per share. Renasant Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Renasant Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, RNST's low point in its 52 week range is $28.0208 per share, with $45.66 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.78.

