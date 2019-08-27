Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PZZA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.79, changing hands as high as $47.22 per share. Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PZZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PZZA's low point in its 52 week range is $38.29 per share, with $60.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.97.
