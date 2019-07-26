Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSO

In trading on Friday, shares of Pearson plc (Symbol: PSO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.19, changing hands as high as $11.51 per share. Pearson plc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.70 per share, with $13.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.38.
