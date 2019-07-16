Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSMT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.27, changing hands as high as $62.54 per share. PriceSmart Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSMT's low point in its 52 week range is $48.06 per share, with $88.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $61.99.
