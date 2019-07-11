Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSEC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.69, changing hands as high as $6.71 per share. Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.70 per share, with $7.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $6.69.
