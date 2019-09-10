Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PQG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: PQG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.28, changing hands as high as $15.47 per share. PQ Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PQG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PQG's low point in its 52 week range is $13.18 per share, with $18.54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.39.
