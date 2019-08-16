Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PPBI

In trading on Friday, shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.08, changing hands as high as $29.27 per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PPBI's low point in its 52 week range is $23.01 per share, with $40.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.25.
